Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Utah county approves huge data center amid community opposition

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2026 at 10:42 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KUER reporter Macy Lipkin about the debate over a huge data center that “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary wants to build north of the Great Salt Lake.

County commissioners gave the project a green light on Monday, but it still needs to obtain water rights at a time when the Great Salt Lake is nearing a new record low in water levels.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate