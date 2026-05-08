Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Virginia Supreme Court throws out voter-approved redistricting map

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:48 AM CDT

The Virginia Supreme Court has thrown out a voter-approved redistricting referendum that could have helped Democrats pick up several U.S. House seats this fall.

The court said lawmakers violated constitutional procedures when they rushed the measure onto the ballot. The decision is a major setback for Democrats.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with NPR’s Larry Kaplow about the growing fight over congressional maps ahead of the midterms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate