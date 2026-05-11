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Supreme Court faces deadline on mifepristone telehealth access 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 11, 2026 at 10:40 AM CDT

Monday is the deadline for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether to keep telehealth access to the abortion medication mifepristone, which is one of two drugs given for most medication abortions.

Even if the court limits access, providers can prescribe the drug misoprostol, which is often used in combination with mifepristone, but also works on its own. Experts consider misoprostol safe, but it has more side effects.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Shefali Luthra, reproductive health reporter at The 19th.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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