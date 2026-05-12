Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

How a weaker Voting Rights Act impacts American voters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

Since the Supreme Court delivered a massive blow to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Republicans in the South have been working quickly to redraw congressional maps to gain an advantage in this year’s midterms.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer about historical attacks to the VRA and how the law stands now without protections or majority-minority districts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate