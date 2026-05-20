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Another Republican incumbent loses after defying Trump

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan asks Republican pollster Whit Ayres to discuss President Trump’s political power in his party and in Congress, after Trump critic Rep. Thomas Massie, Republican from Kentucky, lost his primary on Tuesday.

Trump also endorsed Make America Great Again loyalist and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over longtime incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in next week’s Texas Senate runoff.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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