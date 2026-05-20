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'Revenge for the Sixties': Book traces Supreme Court Justice Alito's past to present rulings

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT
The cover of "Revenge for the Sixties" and author Peter Canellos. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Lisa Vollmer)
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Lisa Vollmer
The cover of "Revenge for the Sixties" and author Peter Canellos. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Lisa Vollmer)

Journalist Peter Canellos takes a look at the family background, childhood and college experience of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who has written major opinions ending the federal right to abortion and restricting the Voting Rights Act.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Canellos, author of “Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement.”

Book excerpt: ‘Revenge for the Sixties’

By Peter Canellos

Excerpted from “Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement.” Copyright © 2026 by Peter S. Canellos. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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