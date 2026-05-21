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Police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump settlement fund

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Julio Cortez/AP
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Two police officers who defended the Capitol from a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, are suing the administration over President Trump’s creation of a so-called anti-weaponization fund of nearly $1.8 billion.

The administration says the fund will help people who say the government unfairly investigated or prosecuted them. But in their lawsuit, the officers say it’s a “slush fund” to “finance the insurrectionists and paramilitary groups that commit violence” in the president’s name. The administration is defending the fund.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Brendan Ballou, who is representing the officers. He’s the founder of the Public Integrity Project, a non-partisan organization that seeks to fight public corruption.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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