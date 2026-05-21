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Republican congressman explains his objections to $1.8B Anti-Weaponization Fund

NPR | By Sarah Handel,
Marc RiversJuana SummersLuke Garrett
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:24 PM CDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., about his concerns with the so-called Anti-Weaponization Fund.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Politics & Government
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
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