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What kind of Republican Party do Texans want?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 25, 2026 at 10:51 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Texas politics expert James Henson about the Republican runoff election on Tuesday between longtime Texas Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who last week secured President Trump’s endorsement.

The Texas Tribune says the “soul of the Texas Republican Party” is at stake. The winner takes on Rep. James Talarico, who has a chance at becoming the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas since 1994.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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