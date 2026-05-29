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As the war with Iran continues, what is President Trump focused on?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, hosts Peter O’Dowd and Elissa Nadworny discuss the week in politics with journalists Margaret Talev and Astead Herndon, including President Trump’s remarks that he doesn’t care about the midterm elections that are making members of his own party nervous. The White House is focusing on the unpopular war with Iran, Washington, D.C., renovation projects and putting Trump’s image on a commemorative $250 bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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