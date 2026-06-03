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Trump's pick for intelligence director is raising concerns for lack of experience

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

President Trump’s choice of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard is raising concerns. Pulte does not have a national security background and he has been going after Trump’s perceived enemies, pushing for investigations.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former national security advisor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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