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The latest on California's primary elections

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Six days after the primary elections in California, officials are still counting the votes, and the races for California governor and Los Angeles mayor are too close to call.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, President Trump claimed that the elections in California were rigged.

Scott Shafer, senior editor at KQED, joins us with the latest on California’s primary elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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