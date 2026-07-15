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Todd Blanche faces tough questions in confirmation hearing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 15, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2026.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2026.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Semafor’s Nicholas Wu about Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing Wednesday morning to be Attorney General.

He faced tough questions, including from Republicans, on hot-button issues such as an “anti-weaponization fund” that could compensate Jan. 6 rioters and his role in making public government documents about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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