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U.S. military losses deepen disapproval of war in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is greeted after disembarking Air Force One, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
President Donald Trump is greeted after disembarking Air Force One, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

President Trump is at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday for the dignified transfer of remains of soldiers who were killed in the conflict with Iran.

The deaths come as polling shows the Iran war is more unpopular than the war in Iraq and rivals the wars in Afghanistan and Vietnam for unpopularity.

Army veteran Paul Rieckhoff is founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America. He joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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