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The view of the U.S. from Canada as the relationship deteriorates

WBUR | By Scott Tong
Published July 23, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

Canada is a longtime ally and economic partner to the United States, but the relationship has grown tense.

When President Trump took office in 2025, he frequently said he thought Canada should be the 51st state. Then he imposed steep tariffs on Canadian goods. Canada retaliated by banning the sale of American alcohol.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong crosses the border to visit Windsor, Canada, just across the river from Detroit, to talk to people there about the change in the U.S.-Canada relationship.

He talked with Elaine Weeks is a historian, writer, and publisher, and Mike Brkovich is co-owner of the Walkerville Brewery.

Elaine Weeks next to a statue of her father, Bert Weeks, who was mayor of Windsor from 1975 to 1982. (Julia Corcoran/Here & Now)
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Elaine Weeks next to a statue of her father, Bert Weeks, who was mayor of Windsor from 1975 to 1982. (Julia Corcoran/Here & Now)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Scott Tong
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