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TPS ends Monday for Haitians: What it means for them and their employers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 27, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
People hold Haitian flags and signs during a rally in support of immigrants living in the United States with temporary protected status, or TPS, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)
Gregory Bull/AP
People hold Haitian flags and signs during a rally in support of immigrants living in the United States with temporary protected status, or TPS, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Temporary Protected Status ends on Monday for hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants who have been able to legally live and work in the United States since 2010.

Employers are bracing for the loss of valuable workers in healthcare and other industries.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Rebecca Shi, CEO of the American Business Immigration Coalition, about the concerns of employers and what efforts they can take to help protect their workers from deportation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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