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With less than 100 days left until Election Day, how the midterms are shaping up

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
A Martínez
Published July 27, 2026 at 5:41 AM CDT

There are now fewer than 100 days until Election Day in November. Here's how NPR's Mara Liasson sees the midterm campaign shaping up.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Politics & Government
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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