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New Trump rule would tighten political grip on science funding

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

A new rule proposed by the White House would give political appointees veto power over scientific research.

The Trump administration says it’s about “transparency, accountability, and oversight,” but some leading researchers say it could kneecap innovation and make science subservient to politics.

ProPublica’s Lisa Song shares her reporting with Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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