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Did a 1940s mathematician find a fascist loophole in the U.S. Constitution?

WBUR | By Amory Sivertson,
Ben Brock Johnson
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

In 1947, mathematician Kurt Gödel believed he had found a loophole in the U.S. Constitution which would allow for a legal fascist dictatorship in the U.S. He never quite spelled out what that loophole was, but the Endless Thread team talked to a Gödel expert about what it might be.

Amory Sivertson and Ben Brock Johnson talk with philosopher and author Rebecca Newberger Goldstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Amory Sivertson
Ben Brock Johnson
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