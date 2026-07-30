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Jay Clayton confirmed as next intelligence director. What's on his agenda?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Politico’s cybersecurity and intelligence reporter John Sakellariadis about what’s on Jay Clayton’s plate now that he’s been confirmed as the next director of national intelligence, including how layoffs by his predecessors might impact the work his office does and whether Clayton will get involved in overseeing election investigations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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