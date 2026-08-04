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What a split Democratic party can learn from history  

WBUR
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT

With the midterms coming up and primary season soon coming to a close, many Democrats are wondering which way the Democratic Party will go: moderate or progressive? But history says that’s the wrong question to ask.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about how political parties in the past have overcome deeper divisions than what the Democrats face today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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