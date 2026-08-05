Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for listening and visiting.

Abdul El-Sayed narrowly wins Michigan Senate primary, vows to unite Democratic Party after bruising campaign

WBUR
Published August 5, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT
Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a primary election night event Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a primary election night event Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

A progressive that supports single-payer health care and opposes U.S. military support of Israel narrowly prevailed in his Senate primary. Abdul El-Sayed beat Democratic rival Rep. Haley Stevens by less than a percentage point in Michigan. He’ll face former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in a race that could determine control of the Senate this November.

Host Scott Tong discusses the heated primary with Detroit journalist Stephen Henderson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate