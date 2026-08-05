Abdul El-Sayed narrowly wins Michigan Senate primary, vows to unite Democratic Party after bruising campaign

A progressive that supports single-payer health care and opposes U.S. military support of Israel narrowly prevailed in his Senate primary. Abdul El-Sayed beat Democratic rival Rep. Haley Stevens by less than a percentage point in Michigan. He’ll face former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in a race that could determine control of the Senate this November.

Host Scott Tong discusses the heated primary with Detroit journalist Stephen Henderson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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