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Trump administration adds roadblocks for people seeking asylum in the U.S. 

WBUR
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

The Trump administration has taken numerous actions to make it harder for people to get asylum in the U.S.

A Supreme Court decision from June made it easier to turn away people at the border seeking asylum.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with Professor Denise Gilman, director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, about the state of the asylum system right now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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