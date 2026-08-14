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Articles about Republican running for Congress in Florida disappeared from Google. Why?

WBUR
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:09 AM CDT

Michael Carbonara, a Republican running for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, has ties to a controversial data center in Michigan.

After a Michigan reporter covered the story, his article was removed from Google search results due to a false copyright claim.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with the reporter, AJ Jones of WCMU in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, about why this happened and what it says about censorship ahead of the midterm elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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