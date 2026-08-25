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How presidents have used pop culture to their advantage

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Race car driver Scott Dixon drives his car early for practice near the U.S. Capitol before the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Alex Brandon/AP
Race car driver Scott Dixon drives his car early for practice near the U.S. Capitol before the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Earlier this week, President Trump held the first IndyCar race in Washington, D.C. But the event is not without precedent.

Fifty years ago, former President Jimmy Carter was the first to invite NASCAR drivers to the White House.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about the many ways presidents have used popular culture to advance their agendas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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