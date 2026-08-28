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Trump administration is building a border wall in Arizona. A tribal nation says they're trespassing

WBUR
Published August 28, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT

The Tohono O’odham nation’s land straddles a 62-mile stretch of the border between the U.S. and Mexico. This has led to an ongoing dispute between the federal government and the tribal nation over the construction of a border wall.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Verlon Jose, chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation about where things stand and why construction of a wall would harm his community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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