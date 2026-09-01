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Trump administration considers giving up Yosemite land to private developer

WBUR
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT
Visitors watch with binoculars for climbers on the face of El Capitan in the heart of Yosemite Valley is seen on June 12, 2026 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Visitors watch with binoculars for climbers on the face of El Capitan in the heart of Yosemite Valley is seen on June 12, 2026 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

For most Americans, the national parks are sacred. They should be preserved and enjoyed by future generations. But there’s new reporting that the Trump administration is working to give up a small piece of land in Yosemite National Park to a private developer in a land exchange.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Anna Kramer, who covers government and policy for NOTUS.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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