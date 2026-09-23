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Why 2 Americans are being 'wrongfully detained' in China

WBUR
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:09 AM CDT

There are two Americans being held in China that the United States has designated as wrongfully detained. Youlin Chen is a seismologist who has been detained for more than two years, and Min Zin is a scholar detained since June, both accused of espionage by China.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kieran Ramsey, chief investigative officer for Global Reach, about their cases, and the fact that China has barred an estimated 200 Americans from leaving China.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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