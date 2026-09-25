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Taxpayer funding paid for new ad touting Trump

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 10:57 AM CDT

A new advertisement that’s complimentary of President Trump, set to a song called “Love Me,” was paid for by the U.S. government.

The White House calls the ads public service announcements. Still, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Democrat of New Hampshire, said in a letter that the ads raise concerns about the Trump administration’s use of taxpayer funding, “and its compliance with federal laws that prohibit the use of appropriated funds for the promotion of a political party or candidate.”

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Daniel Weiner, senior director for elections and government at the Brennan Center. He formerly served on the Federal Election Commission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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