Trump's state dinner for Xi features sea bass and a long list of tech titans

WASHINGTON — A tech-heavy guest list, the fashion choices of those on it, who sat where and what was on the menu marked the softer — often and glitzier — details of diplomacy as Donald Trump threw a Thursday night state dinner honoring China's leader Xi Jinping.

The event featured a cavalcade of billionaires, Washington powerbrokers, business leaders and the type of festivities that most excite Trump, who has a reputation for reveling in hosting parties.

"President Xi and I both understand we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure, and we've never gotten along better," Trump said during his toast, adding that "together, we can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations."

Trump has done his best to impress Xi during China's leader's during Xi's three-day visit to Washington, and praised their close personal relationship — even as he has decried top Democratic candidates as "communists" ahead of the November midterm elections.

Xi and Trump discussed tensions over Taiwan, trade and artificial intelligence during business hours — even as an ongoing First Amendment fight over press access at the White House has unfolded. But Trump publicly chose to focus on showing Xi his White House updates on Thursday afternoon, including letting him tour his Marine One presidential helicopter and a new helipad he built for it — before attention quickly turned to the flashy details of the swanky meal.

Xi noted in his own toast that "President Trump has pledged to make America great again" and that "China is committed to achieving great national rejuvenation."

"These two goals are both ambitious and can surely be mutually reinforcing," Xi said.

Alex Brandon / AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a State Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington.

Trump wore a tuxedo, and her office said first lady Melania Trump opted for a tuxedo-style outfit: a white Saint Laurent cotton poplin blouse, a black silk cummerbund and black brocade pants — both from Dolce & Gabbana — with a peony motif.

Xi chose a black suit and his wife, Peng Liyuan, wore a red gown. The East Room, where the dinner was held, featured low lighting and place settings with elegant red and gold decor.

Those in attendance included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who signed autographs upon arriving at the White House. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang opted for a tuxedo over his trademark black leather jacket. Bernard Arnault, the CEO of French luxury goods company LVMH, walked through black security fencing to enter the event.

Trump says he can't help but talk up the ballroom being built

The president toasted his strong relationship with Xi and the bond between the U.S. and China, but then added, "If I could go off script just for a second, I just want to say I had to do it," as those assembled laughed.

"I'd like to invite everyone in the room to visit through that beautiful curtain in the back," Trump said, referring to the construction site of his White House ballroom on the South Lawn, which he said, "you've heard so much about."

Trump said the project was a year from completion, and said he thought attendees "will see something that I think you will really love."

The president said that after the dinner attendees could go see the worksite and be "the first people to step foot" on it.

"We'll do that. Maybe after we've finished with the entertainment tonight," Trump said, asking, "Anybody wants to walk into a construction site that's nice and sparkling, it's our honor to have you do so."

Trump has called the ballroom he's building the "Great Hall of the United States," and suggested it could rival the Great Hall of the People, where he dined during a state visit to Beijing in May.

The president also presented Xi with an eagle statue that he said was designed "in personal collaboration with Melania and myself." Xi did not present Trump a public gift in return during the dinner.

Guests dined on squash and sea bass

The first lady helped craft the evening's menu, which was served on the red china from Ronald Reagan's presidency. It featured a first course of yellow squash velouté with wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, crispy pancetta and drizzled scallion oil.

Alex Brandon / AP The menu is seen at a seat as President Donald Trump hosts a State Dinner for China's President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington.

After that, guests got sesame-crusted sea bass with braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant and a sauce verte. Dessert was vanilla crémeux with sour cherry confit and walnut frangipane, as well as ice cream with honey from the White House.

Trump has sought to one-up Xi after Beijing

The dinner came after the president took the unusual step of personally greeting Xi and his wife on Wednesday as they arrived at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. Normally, presidents wait for their state visit guests to arrive at the White House itself before offering a formal welcome.

Thursday's dinner was packed with technology industry titans like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman, and Dell Technologies chairman and CEO Michael Dell.

During his own visit to Beijing in May, Xi hosted Trump for a state dinner that unfolded beneath grand chandeliers in the Great Hall of the People. That event also included many tech luminaries, such as Tim Cook, formerly Apple's CEO, and Musk.

It was all a stark departure from 2015, when then-President Barack Obama was preparing to host Xi for a state visit and Trump — in the midst of his first presidential run — criticized all the hubbub.

"Just take them to McDonald's and go back to the negotiating table," Trump said then, during a rally in South Carolina. He later conceded on Fox News Channel that Xi might at least be worthy of getting "probably a double-size Big Mac."

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