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What does press ban say about Trump's mindset so close to midterms?

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan ask journalists Mario Parker and Olivier Knox to weigh in on the White House picking a fight with the press this week over coverage President Trump doesn’t like, as he struggles to end the war in Iran, the economy sputters and his party faces headwinds in elections less than two months away.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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