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States take on more SNAP administration costs as food payments increase to keep up with inflation

WBUR
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Big changes are coming for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Starting Oct. 1, families and individuals on SNAP will get more money to offset inflation. But the Trump administration is transferring more costs to the states, which might ultimately have to cut benefits to pay for them.

Host Robin Young breaks down the declining funding with Jennifer McCaffrey, dean for Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Illinois Extension.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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