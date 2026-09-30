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Immigration expert on Supreme Court decision allowing Trump administration to continue third-country deportations

WBUR
Published September 30, 2026 at 11:09 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with National Immigration Project legal director Michelle Mendez about the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to allow the Trump administration to resume deporting immigrants to countries they have no ties to, and what ‘final orders for removal’ are and how the administration is targeting immigrants with them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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