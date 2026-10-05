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Poll workers do much more than hand out stickers on Election Day

WBUR
Published October 5, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT

Poll workers play a critical role in U.S. elections. On election days, they keep polling places running smoothly, help voters cast their ballots, and make sure the election process is safe and secure.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rebecca Burns, who is a poll worker in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia. She wrote the article “Notes from a Poll Worker” in the Bitter Southerner.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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