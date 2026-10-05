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Prediction markets on elections are surging and could influence outcomes

WBUR
Published October 5, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT
The prediction market app Polymarket is displayed on a mobile phone, April 16, 2026, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)
Erin Hooley/AP
The prediction market app Polymarket is displayed on a mobile phone, April 16, 2026, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)

Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are growing, and wagers on politics and the midterms are surging on these platforms.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Michael Hornsby, co-director of the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, about problems with insider trading, other corruption, interpreting markets as political polls, and how this could influence elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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