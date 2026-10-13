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Former U.S. attorney weighs in on federal agents' search of Rep. Omar's home 

WBUR
Published October 13, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT

On Monday, federal agents searched the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

The Department of Justice told the Associated Press that agents were executing a judicially authorized search warrant. Omar is calling the search “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney, professor of law at the University of Alabama, and author of the “Civil Discourse” Substack.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
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