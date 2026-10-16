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Democrats feel bullish about Texas Senate race as Trump campaigns in states he won

WBUR
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd ask Texas-based politics reporter Lauren McGaughy and Karen Kasler of the Ohio Statehouse News Bureau to weigh in on Democrat James Talarico’s big cash haul this week in the final stretch of his Senate race in Texas against Republican Ken Paxton, and why President Trump held a rally this week in Youngstown, Ohio, a state which he won by 11 points in 2024.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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