Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support this station? Make a donation or become a monthly contributing listener by clicking here!

Trump administration charges dozens in CA with noncitizen voting. It's part of a larger pattern

WBUR
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:09 AM CDT

Federal officials have charged 28 people in California for alleged crimes involving noncitizen voting, though California officials say no evidence was provided.

The Trump administration has been targeting state voting rolls with claims of noncitizen voting, which experts find is exceedingly rare.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Wendy Weiser, vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate