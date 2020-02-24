Alabama deputy charged with driving patrol car while drunk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in Alabama has been arrested on charges of driving his patrol car while drunk.

Deputy Chief Daivd Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says an office spotted one of the department's patrol cars driving erratically on Friday and tried to stop it, but the driver kept going and wouldn't stop until he reached home. He says Deputy Robert Waybe Latta was jailed on charges of DUI and reckless driving.

Agee says Latta was off duty at the time of his arrest Friday.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. It was not immediately known if Latta had an attorney representing him.