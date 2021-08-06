Alabama's lax COVID-19 vaccination rate blamed for wasted vaccine

Alabama already has the worst record in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations. The State Health department now says that low response rate added up to expired and wasted vaccine. Forty seven thousand doses of the Pfizer product went unused and had to be thrown out last month. That’s on top of eleven thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine and seven thousand more of the Johnson and Johnson. Alabama currently trails the nation when it comes to residents getting their shots, despite a reported surge in people rolling up their sleeves. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports crowds as high as sixteen thousand last Friday (July, 30) being vaccinated. This renewed interest isn't changing Alabama's ranking as worst in the country for inoculations. The State even trails two U.S. territories, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the State’s COVID caseload will peak on Monday