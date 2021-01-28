Attorney: Execution may be virus super-spreader, seeks delay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man facing execution next week for his role in the 1997 slayings of four people has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay, arguing it should weigh the fact that he was 19 at the time.
Attorneys for Michael Brandon Samra filed the request last week to stay the scheduled May 16 execution.
The court has barred executing anyone under 18 at the time of their crimes. Samra's attorneys asked the court to weigh whether knowledge of brain development and evolving standards of decency merit extending that age to 21.