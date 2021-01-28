Attorney: Execution may be virus super-spreader, seeks delay

 An Alabama lawyer has asked the courts to delay an execution because of the possible spread of COVID-19.Fifty-one-year-old Willie Smith is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection next month at Holman Correctional Facility. His attorney has asked for a delay in the execution because it could be a super-spreader event for the coronavirus. He also said it's difficult to prepare Smith's clemency petition due to no in-person visits being allowed. Smith was convicted in the 1991 killing of Sharma Ruth Johnson. His execution is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Alabama execution
lethal injection

