Former UConn Final Four starter Stanley Robinson dies at 32

By 16 minutes ago

 

Credit Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former UConn basketball player Stanley Robinson has died of unknown causes at a family residence in his Birmingham, Alabama. He was 32.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m in his hometown. He was pronounced dead at the scene 11 minutes later.

Robinson, who had turned 32 on July 14, played at UConn from 2006-10. He started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons.

He was Alabama’s Mr. Basketball at Huffman High School and was a starting forward on the Huskies’ Final Four team in 2008-09.

Tags: 
Stanley Robinson
Huffman High School
Mr. Basketball Alabama
UConn
Jefferson County
Final Four
Birmingham

Related Content

Teen gets 1-year sentence in fatal school shooting

By Aug 9, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager has been sentenced to one year in jail for a shooting that killed a classmate inside a high school in Birmingham.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Clyde Jones sentenced 18-year-old Michael Jerome Barber on Thursday for the death of Courtlin Arrington at Huffman High School last year.

Barber was originally charged with felony reckless manslaughter. But jurors convicted him on a lesser, misdemeanor charge of criminally negligent homicide in June.

Alabama police officer fatally shot, man charged with murder

By Feb 5, 2020
police car lights
Pixabay

A man is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an Alabama police officer who was fatally wounded during a chase.

Kimberly Mayor Bob Ellerbrock tells AL.com a city officer died in the shooting.

Jefferson County jail records show 37-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson was charged with capital murder in the death of a police officer a few hours after his arrest.

Birmingham bans use of chokeholds by police

By Jul 14, 2020
Birmingham police

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Alabama's largest city is banning the use of chokeholds by police following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the ban on Tuesday during a continuing review of city policies. He also issued new guidelines that say city police now have a duty to intervene anytime they see a fellow officer using excessive force.