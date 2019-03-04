How to help tornado victims in Lee County

Volunteers help with supplies at Providence Baptist Church in Lee County

(LEE COUNTY, AL)-- A deadly tornado struck East Alabama on Sunday killing at least 23 people and destroying many homes.

For those looking to help the victims, listed below are drop-off locations where supplies can be brought.

​Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church ​(perishable supplies)

Church of the Highlands: Dream Center

Goree's Furniture ​(furniture; for pickup call 334-742-0607)

St. Ellis Full Gospel ​(perishable supplies)

​Providence Baptist Church​ has been opened as a Red Cross center

