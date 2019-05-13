Hurricane-force winds leave damage on Alabama coast

By 33 minutes ago

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service says hurricane-force winds left a trail of damage on the Alabama coast.

An assessment from forecasters says winds blowing from 70 mph to 80 mph (113 kph to 129 kph) ripped metal roofing off buildings and knocked over pine trees on Dauphin Island on Sunday morning.

Hurricanes have winds of at least 74 mph, so the storm's winds were the rough equivalent of a category 1 storm.

The damage continued across Mobile Bay around Gulf Shores, where lounge chairs blew into swimming pools and garbage cans sailed down the beachfront road.

No injuries were reported.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo had to close on Monday because of damage to trees and some structures. Operators are asking volunteers to come help with the cleanup.

Tags: 
storm damage
hurricane-force winds
Alabama coast
Dauphin Island
Mobile Bay
gulf shores
Alabama Gulf Zoo

Related Content

Storms sweeping through South cause damage in Alabama

By Apr 8, 2019
Walmart.com

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A strong storm moving across northeast Alabama knocked down power lines and caused scattered damage in a retail district.

Photos shared on social media showed plants and other items thrown around the parking lot of a Walmart store in Guntersville, Alabama, early Monday.

High winds left trees tilted sideways and utility lines drooped toward the ground. Farm buildings were damaged in rural Blount County, Alabama.