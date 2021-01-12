Related Program: 
Living With Less Plastic (Opinion)

Mary Liz Ingram on Compromising with Plastic

By engineer 15 minutes ago

In today's Living with Less Plastic commentary, Mary Liz Ingram explains that living with less plastic doesn't mean living without plastic, it means being flexible and compromising...   

less is more
being flexible and compromising
Mary Liz Ingram
Living without Plastic
Living with Less Plastic
alabama public radio