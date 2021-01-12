Related Program: Living With Less Plastic (Opinion) Mary Liz Ingram on Compromising with Plastic By engineer • 15 minutes ago Related Program: Living With Less Plastic (Opinion) ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 3:00 Mary Liz Ingram's Commentary... In today's Living with Less Plastic commentary, Mary Liz Ingram explains that living with less plastic doesn't mean living without plastic, it means being flexible and compromising... Tags: less is morebeing flexible and compromisingMary Liz IngramLiving without PlasticLiving with Less Plasticalabama public radioShareTweetEmail