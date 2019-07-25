Pentagon names new commander of Air University in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Pentagon is naming a new commander and president of Air University in Montgomery, Alabama.

A statement from Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Air Force Maj. Gen. James B. Hecker is being promoted and will oversee the military school, which is located at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Hecker is currently serving on the Pentagon staff in Washington. Hecker is a pilot who graduated from the Air Force Academy about 30 years ago.

Air University is the nation's main site for the professional education of Air Force officers.

