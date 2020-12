A Medal of Honor recipient from Alabama who died of COVID-19 will be laid to rest this week at Arlington National Cemetry.

The body of Bennie G. Adkins of Opelika was escorted to the Atlanta airport by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday and will be buried with full military honors on Wednesday in Arlington. He will rest beside his late wife, who died last year.

Adkins was 86 when he died in April after contracting COVID-19.