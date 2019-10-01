Troy University suspends second fraternity over hazing claim

By 1 minute ago

 

Credit troy.edu

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy University has suspended a second Greek-letter social fraternity over possible hazing.

News outlets report that officials at the southeast Alabama campus say an allegation against the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity was submitted through a national hazing hotline.

The national fraternity notified the school, which suspended the organization. Troy's dean of students, Herb Reeves, says the claims involve alcohol, excessive exercise and possible verbal abuse.

The suspension comes with the Troy chapter of Sigma Chi already serving a suspension over hazing charges. Seven members of that fraternity also face disciplinary procedures and were expelled from the group over claims involving eight victims.

Tags: 
Troy University
fraternities
Delta Kappa Epsilon
DKE
hazing
Sigma Chi

