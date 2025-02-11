Monty the giant schnauzer wins Westminster dog show

NEW YORK — This time, the giant schnauzer went the full Monty.

After coming close in the last two years, Monty the giant schnauzer won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, leaving handler and co-owner Katie Bernardin almost too emotional to speak.

"He always tries so hard, and we're just proud of him," she told the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The spirited schnauzer bested six other finalists to become the first of his breed tapped as Westminster's best in show, the most prestigious prize in the U.S. dog show world. The spirited schnauzer won the huge American Kennel Club championship in December, and he'd been a Westminster twice before.

A standout because of "everything from his attitude to his structure," Monty is bold, cocky and fun, according to co-owner Sandy Nordstrom.

"He's just a really cool dog," she said in an interview before his win, which will be his last. The 5-year-old is retiring from showing.

The runner-up was, for the third time, a whippet known as Bourbon. Other finalists included a bichon frisé called Neal, a Skye terrier named Archer, and a shih tzu called Comet who's been a finalist before.

Also in the mix were a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year, and an English springer spaniel called Freddie.

Each dog at Westminster is judged according to how closely it matches the ideal for its breed. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.

During a break between semifinal rounds, security personnel surrounded and ousted someone along the sidelines of the ring. The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which has protested the dog show for years, said on X that a supporter was removed after holding a sign.

Westminster says it celebrates all dogs. The show champions that compete also are household pets, and some do therapy work, search-and-rescue or other canine jobs.

"A good German shepherd is an all-purpose dog," said Mercedes' co-breeder and co-owner Sheree Moses Combs of Wardensville, West Virginia. Some of her pups have become service dogs for wounded veterans, she said.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP / AP A Cocker Spaniel competes in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York.

"Dog shows are fun, but that is what our breed is all about," she said.

While Monty got this year's trophy, other hopefuls also scored points with spectators.

During two nights of semifinals, spectators shouted out breeds and names of canine competitors as if they played for one of the pro teams that call the Garden home, the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers.

"Love you, Lumpy!" someone yelled to a Pekingese named Lumpy, who earned laughs for his ambling gait.

The arena erupted with cheers for Penny the Doberman pinscher and for a golden retriever named Tuffy, a representative of a popular breed that has never won. She also got some recognition from the judge, as did another crowd favorite, Calaco the Xoloitzcuintli. His breed (pronounced shoh-loh-eets-KWEEN'-tlees) are hairless dogs with deep roots in Mexico.

A trip to Westminster is a reminder of dogs' variety, even just among purebreds. While big, "working" dogs had their day at Westminster on Tuesday, so did terriers.

First-round competitor Brina, for instance, is a 158-pound (71.6 kilogram) Neapolitan mastiff. The jowly breed was developed to be an imposing guard dog, but Brina's owner, Yves Belmont, Ph.D., said he also is impressed by its intelligence. He keeps several of the dogs at his Atlanta-area home.

"I've been struck by this breed since I was 12. ... They're so unique," Belmont said as Brina napped in her crate, equipped with a two-gallon (7.5-liter) water bucket.

Heather Khalifa / AP / AP Neal, a Bichon Frise, wins the non-sporting group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show in New York.

Meanwhile, Tyra the miniature bull terrier also strutted her stuff in a first-round ring. Formally called GCH CH Rnr's Top Model, she's named after fashion model Tyra Banks.

The hardy terrier breed is "a big dog in a small package, but they always keep you smiling," said owner and co-breeder Jessica Harrison of Austin, Texas. Asked where the 2-year-old Tyra falls on the mischief meter, Harrison smiled, "like a nine, for sure."

"You can't be upset with them because they're just so cute," she said as Tyra rolled on her back to get a belly rub from a passerby at the Javits Center, the convention venue that hosted the first-round judging of each breed.

Westminster also featured agility and obedience championships, held Saturday. The agility prize went to a border collie named Vanish, and an Australian shepherd called Willie triumphed in obedience.

Copyright 2025 NPR