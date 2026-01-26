Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Why are fermented foods so popular right now?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:05 AM CST

Fermented foods, such as kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, and yogurt, have become part of the latest food trend.

Fermented foods are thought to be good for the gut and to build up the body’s microbiome. Food companies are working to create new products to sell to health-conscious consumers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The Wall Street Journal’s Andrea Peterson, who has written about this trend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate